Legioncraft v1.0.4 Update Notes

Significantly adjusted the prices of some goods, and the difference in price will be refunded for goods that have been purchased at reduced prices (based on v1.0.3). Changed the classification of goods in the store. It's easier to distinguish between purchasable and unlocked goods now. Added effect descriptions to the avatar selection interface. Added descriptions of unlocking conditions for locked creature groups in the Rencounter. Enhanced the bonus effect of Mr. Iron Wheel when switching between two forms. Weakened the skill Refraction. Fixed the bug that some avatars' effect does not match the description. Fixed the bug that the effect of Range Rune does not match the description. Fixed some bugs in which skills took effect incorrectly. Fixed the bugs that some of the lord skill effects do not match with the descriptions. Fixed the bug that the medal of the Guards group was displayed incorrectly in the encyclopedia. Adjusted the skill animation of Rail Gun.

If the unlocked level corresponding to the new Rencounter Group has been cleared but the group is still locked, please clear the corresponding level once again to unlock it normally.