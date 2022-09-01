2.931 - A few new shiny things

Share · View all patches · Build 9428987 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 02:52:11 UTC by Wendy

FEATURES:

[✅] Reroll challenges for gems.

[✅] Main setting to turn off gem falling animations.

[✅] Main setting for processing offline accuracy vs speed.

ADJUSTMENTS:

[🔼] Made gems fall the whole screen width in landscape mode.

[🔼] Made update popup for Steam close the game.

[🔼] Removed store lvl from stats. Displayed at bottom now anyways and was wrong.

[🔼] Improved offline calculations

[🔼] Made Save file restore from backup when primary save is corrupted.

BUGS:

[🔨] Local debug log files growing too large.