Idle Baker Boss update for 1 September 2022

2.931 - A few new shiny things

1 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES:
[✅] Reroll challenges for gems.
[✅] Main setting to turn off gem falling animations.
[✅] Main setting for processing offline accuracy vs speed.

ADJUSTMENTS:
[🔼] Made gems fall the whole screen width in landscape mode.
[🔼] Made update popup for Steam close the game.
[🔼] Removed store lvl from stats. Displayed at bottom now anyways and was wrong.
[🔼] Improved offline calculations
[🔼] Made Save file restore from backup when primary save is corrupted.

BUGS:
[🔨] Local debug log files growing too large.

