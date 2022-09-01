8/31: Shopkeeping Balance and Save System + Performance Fixes

Hello, shopkeepers!

We're here with quite a few shopkeeping balance changes and some important fixes. As always, please message us on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers for any and all feedback.

Changes

Regular/mediocre sales give 25% patience back and excellent/perfect sales give 50% patience back to the customer

Sitting down at benches returns 25% energy

Only if any needs are low does patience tick down now

Customers won't pick up items they dislike but will reduce their standards when their patience runs low

Scythe no longer causes customers to be afraid when swung

Increased cowboy enemy count during night attacks

Added Gulper creature

Updated attacks to be more reliable when hitting small items

Removed the ability for items to attack floors

Increased price of Bamboo Club from 3 -> 10

Decreased self damage of Quick Sale Register from 5 -> 2

Increased drop rate of wood logs from trees from 4 -> 6

Increased shop performance modifier on sales in general

Reduced axe damage modifier on bushes

Increased damage dealt by falling trees from 20 -> 25

Decreased probability of each customer generating trash

Fixes