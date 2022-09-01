 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 1 September 2022

8/31: Shopkeeping Balance and Save System + Performance Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9428939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, shopkeepers!

We're here with quite a few shopkeeping balance changes and some important fixes. As always, please message us on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers for any and all feedback.

Changes

  • Regular/mediocre sales give 25% patience back and excellent/perfect sales give 50% patience back to the customer
  • Sitting down at benches returns 25% energy
  • Only if any needs are low does patience tick down now
  • Customers won't pick up items they dislike but will reduce their standards when their patience runs low
  • Scythe no longer causes customers to be afraid when swung
  • Increased cowboy enemy count during night attacks
  • Added Gulper creature
  • Updated attacks to be more reliable when hitting small items
  • Removed the ability for items to attack floors
  • Increased price of Bamboo Club from 3 -> 10
  • Decreased self damage of Quick Sale Register from 5 -> 2
  • Increased drop rate of wood logs from trees from 4 -> 6
  • Increased shop performance modifier on sales in general
  • Reduced axe damage modifier on bushes
  • Increased damage dealt by falling trees from 20 -> 25
  • Decreased probability of each customer generating trash

Fixes

  • Fixed severe framerate drops due to excessive log file printing
  • Fixed issue where music didn't end on death
  • Fixed police not updating last seen location, making it seem like they're running away when they're looking for the player
  • Fixed police not starting fine dialogue sometimes
  • Optimized salvage meshes
  • Fixed issue where if a client joins a game that's been loaded from a save file, shop XP would no longer update properly
  • Fixed issue where clients could receive a black screen upon joining
  • Fixed UI toggles sometimes displaying as on when they weren't on
  • Fixed NRE in world stream manager that would cause disconnects
  • Fixed issue where item wasn't properly socketing to the hand when swapping to the same item
  • Fixed issue where equipped shop policy nodes weren't loading as equipped
  • Fixed issue where plant needs weren't saving
  • Player inventory will no longer be replaced by the inventory state of an old save file when loading in with a character

