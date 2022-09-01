8/31: Shopkeeping Balance and Save System + Performance Fixes

Hello, shopkeepers!
We're here with quite a few shopkeeping balance changes and some important fixes. As always, please message us on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers for any and all feedback.
Changes
- Regular/mediocre sales give 25% patience back and excellent/perfect sales give 50% patience back to the customer
- Sitting down at benches returns 25% energy
- Only if any needs are low does patience tick down now
- Customers won't pick up items they dislike but will reduce their standards when their patience runs low
- Scythe no longer causes customers to be afraid when swung
- Increased cowboy enemy count during night attacks
- Added Gulper creature
- Updated attacks to be more reliable when hitting small items
- Removed the ability for items to attack floors
- Increased price of Bamboo Club from 3 -> 10
- Decreased self damage of Quick Sale Register from 5 -> 2
- Increased drop rate of wood logs from trees from 4 -> 6
- Increased shop performance modifier on sales in general
- Reduced axe damage modifier on bushes
- Increased damage dealt by falling trees from 20 -> 25
- Decreased probability of each customer generating trash
Fixes
- Fixed severe framerate drops due to excessive log file printing
- Fixed issue where music didn't end on death
- Fixed police not updating last seen location, making it seem like they're running away when they're looking for the player
- Fixed police not starting fine dialogue sometimes
- Optimized salvage meshes
- Fixed issue where if a client joins a game that's been loaded from a save file, shop XP would no longer update properly
- Fixed issue where clients could receive a black screen upon joining
- Fixed UI toggles sometimes displaying as on when they weren't on
- Fixed NRE in world stream manager that would cause disconnects
- Fixed issue where item wasn't properly socketing to the hand when swapping to the same item
- Fixed issue where equipped shop policy nodes weren't loading as equipped
- Fixed issue where plant needs weren't saving
- Player inventory will no longer be replaced by the inventory state of an old save file when loading in with a character
Changed files in this update