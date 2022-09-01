[EVENT]Find the Venom SMG – Super V Venom!

Share · View all patches · Build 9428772 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 06:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Mercenaries!

Battle Pass 1 [VENOM] – The new limited item Super V Venom is coming to you after the Hotfix!

New Item: Super V Venom!



The Super V Venom, adopted in the Renovation Project Name Venom Renewal of the Allied Forces convened by each country for the Mafia sweep,

this weapon was specially designed for the Venom season.

The Super V Venom is a Venom series limited item and a weapon for the Pointman with high shooting power and excellent performance at close range.

Super V Venom can be obtained through the AVA Box after each game.

* Acquisition Period: Until Venom season ends

