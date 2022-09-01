Patch 0.6 - Shop, Sound Check Mode, Culture and Geography categories, and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9428742 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 02:06:20 UTC by Wendy

31/08/2022

Game Shop added: Now you can purchase new features to practice even more

Sound Check Mode added. Practice minimal pairs in multiple languages to improve your pronunciation and listening comprehension. Purchase it on the in-game store (no real money needed)

Culture category added for Custom Mode. Purchase it on the in-game store (no real money needed)

Geography category added for Custom Mode. Purchase it on the in-game store (no real money needed)

More than 100 questions were added to ranked and custom modes, for all languages

Visual improvements

Bugs fixes

Zoe's notes:

"Here are some upcoming features.

Listening comprehension mode, including a mode similar to the ones within the most renowned proficiency exams

Spelling mode

Option to choose specific topics in Custom Mode (examples: Simple Past Tense, Clothing vocabulary, Texts about vacations, etc.)

Detailed and translated description for each challenge of each language in Career Mode

More clarity on what the goals of the game are, especially focusing on assessment rather than on passive learning.

I really hope the people playing the game for whatever purposes are enjoying it and that it has helped you practice, learn, test your knowledge or just have fun! :)"