Milliopoly - Language Quiz and Learning update for 1 September 2022

Patch 0.6 - Shop, Sound Check Mode, Culture and Geography categories, and more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

31/08/2022

  • Game Shop added: Now you can purchase new features to practice even more
  • Sound Check Mode added. Practice minimal pairs in multiple languages to improve your pronunciation and listening comprehension. Purchase it on the in-game store (no real money needed)
  • Culture category added for Custom Mode. Purchase it on the in-game store (no real money needed)
  • Geography category added for Custom Mode. Purchase it on the in-game store (no real money needed)
  • More than 100 questions were added to ranked and custom modes, for all languages
  • Visual improvements
  • Bugs fixes

Zoe's notes:
"Here are some upcoming features.

  • Listening comprehension mode, including a mode similar to the ones within the most renowned proficiency exams
  • Spelling mode
  • Option to choose specific topics in Custom Mode (examples: Simple Past Tense, Clothing vocabulary, Texts about vacations, etc.)
  • Detailed and translated description for each challenge of each language in Career Mode
  • More clarity on what the goals of the game are, especially focusing on assessment rather than on passive learning.

I really hope the people playing the game for whatever purposes are enjoying it and that it has helped you practice, learn, test your knowledge or just have fun! :)"

