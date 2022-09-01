Patch 0.6 - Shop, Sound Check Mode, Culture and Geography categories, and more

31/08/2022
- Game Shop added: Now you can purchase new features to practice even more
- Sound Check Mode added. Practice minimal pairs in multiple languages to improve your pronunciation and listening comprehension. Purchase it on the in-game store (no real money needed)
- Culture category added for Custom Mode. Purchase it on the in-game store (no real money needed)
- Geography category added for Custom Mode. Purchase it on the in-game store (no real money needed)
- More than 100 questions were added to ranked and custom modes, for all languages
- Visual improvements
- Bugs fixes
Zoe's notes:
"Here are some upcoming features.
- Listening comprehension mode, including a mode similar to the ones within the most renowned proficiency exams
- Spelling mode
- Option to choose specific topics in Custom Mode (examples: Simple Past Tense, Clothing vocabulary, Texts about vacations, etc.)
- Detailed and translated description for each challenge of each language in Career Mode
- More clarity on what the goals of the game are, especially focusing on assessment rather than on passive learning.
I really hope the people playing the game for whatever purposes are enjoying it and that it has helped you practice, learn, test your knowledge or just have fun! :)"
