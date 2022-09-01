 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 1 September 2022

1.27.3

1.27.3

Build 9428668

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More performance optimisations in match view
  • Game now notifies you when a username is already taken
  • Errors during signup screen country selection are now displayed below the dropdown
  • Minor bug fixes

