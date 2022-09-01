- More performance optimisations in match view
- Game now notifies you when a username is already taken
- Errors during signup screen country selection are now displayed below the dropdown
- Minor bug fixes
Blackout Rugby update for 1 September 2022
1.27.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update