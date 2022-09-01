Bug Fixes and Key Rebinds

Hello Scholars!

All you beta testers might have seen Scholar getting micro updates constantly. Sorry about that. I'm going buck-wild with the updates and will try to group them in a more concise manner next time.

You can now re-bind your keys in Scholar. This is pretty new, so if there are any bugs please let me know either through Steam's forums or twitter @endo_of

Gameplay Tweaks:

Fixed a bug where you spawn with 0 hp. The game is supposed to be challenging... but not that challenging

You can now see what level each enemy is.

Some weaker spells have gotten buffs.

If a spell states it can be combined with others, it can now be combined with ALL schools of magic. Not just some

Your file select screen will now tell you how many spells you've found (26 in total as of this build)

What's Next?

Next up I'm going to finish the Fire Domain. With the launch of the Fire Domain will also come ROGUELIKE MODE!

Whooooo! Roguelike mode will be an endless mode where if you die, you lose everything. But every chest and puzzle you find will next you unique rewards. It can be boosts to damage, more hp, and of course spells upon spells upon spells.

I think Roguelike mode is what will give Scholar it's legs so I'm really excited to share it with everyone. The game will be launching to Early Access soon, so not only will the Beta testers be able to play, it will soon be available to all!

Till next time Scholars,

-Endo