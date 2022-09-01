 Skip to content

Panzers on the Steppe update for 1 September 2022

Panzers on the Steppe: AI Player Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Panzers on the Steppe now has an AI-based computer player feature for exciting solo game play.

Now, when you start a new game, you can choose to play as either Axis or Russians against the computer, or in one of the two-player modes.

The AI player implements all game rules and features, including overruns, Stuka attacks, rail and sea movement, and paratroop drops

This update is free to existing Steam game purchasers. Just uninstall the game from your Steam library and download a fresh copy.

Happy gaming!

