Card Survival Update 37

Hello everyone!

Hope you are all well.

Let's go to straight to our content list:

New Blueprint Unlocking System:

On this, our second and last mini update, we are releasing a new blueprint system that we believe should make the game less overwhelming to new players.

From now on, once a blueprints is unlocked, players will have to purchase them in order to be able to use them. Blueprints will now have to be bought with suns on each individual run. This will not only give a new use to suns, but also make the acquisition of new blueprints a more conscious action, which is something we think will help.

In addition to this, this system allows you to see all blueprints in the game at all times and informs you of the requirements to unlock them, making things a lot less obscure than before.

Guide Improvements:

Blueprints now have a help button that takes you directly to their guide entry. This way you can see what they are about before placing or purchasing them.

Blueprint Ingredients now also have a help button, so you can find out what the ingredients are and where to get them.

Stats now also have a help button that takes you to their entry on the guide.

The survival guide interface has received some polish.

We have added multiple concept/tutorial pages to help understand some of the game systems. Let us know if there are any other systems you would like us to explain better!

We have improved the searching algorithm for finding entries in the survival guide.

Minor additions and Balance Changes:

The Shed is now more vulnerable to storms than the Mud Hut.

The new Stone Hut is invulnerable to storms and a bit larger than the Mud Hut.

Macaques are now harder to hurt, making them a worse source of meat and leather.

Saturation now goes down slower, making it more important to vary your diet.

Ginger is now better at lowering food saturation.

Alcohol now has a stronger dehydrating effect.

There are now more ways to get drunk: Mead and Sugar Wine.

Rice now gives more satiation.

Added a default journal for custom characters.

Added descriptions for all stats.

You can now find wood and sticks on the beach.

Papers can now be lit with fires and candles.

Fixed a bug that was causing sharks to constantly bite you when trying to wash yourself in the raft.

Repairing Supply Chests now requires confirmation.

Added more Guide Entries.

Added some new cards to the filters.

Grandpa can now drink coconut water.

Fixed a bug that was stopping roofs from collapsing properly.

Reorganized blueprints.

Fixed a bug with the path that goes from the eastern to the western highlands.

Fixed a bug that was causing items to duplicate.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the eastern to western highland path from appearing.

Fixed an issue that was breaking the seat and debris objectives for the tourist and farmer characters respectively.

Improved many guide entries and removed many incorrect ones.

Heavy Stones can now be destroyed.

Fixed a visual appetite bug.

Cholera tweaks to how you catch it.

Heavy stones can now be trashed.

Added new tips.

Fixed a bug that was preventing grandpa from getting healthy.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to build raft fish traps anywhere.

This will be the last update we release on early access as our final release is getting quite close.

Until then we're going to be working on balancing the game, fixing bugs, filling in the guide entries, listening to your feedback on the new blueprint system and trying to reach out to youtubers to try and get some promotion for our game.

Thank you all for your support.

Have a good week and see you for the final release! ;)