 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 31 August 2022

Dota 2 Update - 8/31/2022 (ClientVersion 5402)

Share · View all patches · Build 9428107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed model replacements for other cosmetic items (e.g. Queen of Pain Arcana replacing her boots) not working correctly
  • Made a number of fixes to Single Target spells being cast with a longer cast range if they were interrupted during the initial cast
  • Fixed Batrider's Flamebreak visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
  • Fixed Beastmaster's Drums of Slom being dispellable
  • Fixed Brewmaster's Primal Companion being able to summon several Brewlings if they were dispelled
  • Fixed Brewmaster's Primal Companion not going on the correct cooldown if Brewmaster drops his Aghanim's Scepter
  • Fixed Brewmaster's Cinder Brew visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
  • Fixed Dark Seer's Normal Punch not gaining the benefit of the Wall of Replica Illusion Damage talent
  • Fixed Dawnbreaker's Celestial Hammer having incorrect impact damage
  • Fixed Doom's Doom not displaying time remaining
  • Fixed Gyrocopter's 30 Movement Speed during Rocket Barrage talent also increasing Flak Cannon range
  • Fixed Hoodwink's Hunter's Boomerang visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
  • Fixed Lone Druid's Bear's Savage Roar duration not being updated
  • Fixed Lycan's Howl Reduces Total Attack Damage talent also increasing Shapeshift Critical Chance
  • Fixed Marci's Dispose going on cooldown if her teammate being disposed is magic immune. Now will correctly affect the magic immune ally. Does not work on magic immune enemies.
  • Fixed Marci's Dispose and Grapple dispel tooltips
  • Fixed Meepo having incorrect Magic Resistance values on leveling up Divided We Stand
  • Fixed Primal Beast's Pulverize interaction with some spells like Pudge's Dismember
  • Fixed some issues with Mars Spear shard performance
  • Fixed Sticky Napalm on Rubick occupying two slots when he has Aghanim's Scepter
  • Fixed Sniper's Concussive Grenade visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
  • Fixed Snapfire's +2 Lil Shredder Attacks talent also increasing Scatterblast Slow Duration
  • Fixed Ursa's Enrage Status Resistance talent granting extra Status Resistance
  • Fixed Zeus's Lightning Bolt visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
  • Fixed the Courier's deliver button animating while the game is paused

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Portuguese - Brazil, Danish, Vietnamese, German, Traditional Chinese, Italian, Norwegian, and Portuguese

Abilities

  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_4 with value of +300
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute AbilityValues/crit_chance/special_bonus_unique_lycan_5 with value of +30
  • Savage Roar: Changed duration from 1.2/1.6/2.0/2.4 to 1.1/1.6/2.1/2.6
  • Scatterblast: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_snapfire_2
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Removed attribute value with value of 1
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of snapfire_scatterblast
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Celestial Hammer: Changed hammer damage from 60/90/120/150 to 50/80/110/140
  • Dispose: Changed spell dispellable type from SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG to SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Rebound: Changed spell dispellable type from SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES to SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed} Movement Speed during Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute value with value of 300
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed} Movement Speed during Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of gyrocopter_flak_cannon
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed} Movement Speed during Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link