Dota 2 Update - 8/31/2022 (ClientVersion 5402)

- Fixed model replacements for other cosmetic items (e.g. Queen of Pain Arcana replacing her boots) not working correctly
- Made a number of fixes to Single Target spells being cast with a longer cast range if they were interrupted during the initial cast
- Fixed Batrider's Flamebreak visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
- Fixed Beastmaster's Drums of Slom being dispellable
- Fixed Brewmaster's Primal Companion being able to summon several Brewlings if they were dispelled
- Fixed Brewmaster's Primal Companion not going on the correct cooldown if Brewmaster drops his Aghanim's Scepter
- Fixed Brewmaster's Cinder Brew visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
- Fixed Dark Seer's Normal Punch not gaining the benefit of the Wall of Replica Illusion Damage talent
- Fixed Dawnbreaker's Celestial Hammer having incorrect impact damage
- Fixed Doom's Doom not displaying time remaining
- Fixed Gyrocopter's 30 Movement Speed during Rocket Barrage talent also increasing Flak Cannon range
- Fixed Hoodwink's Hunter's Boomerang visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
- Fixed Lone Druid's Bear's Savage Roar duration not being updated
- Fixed Lycan's Howl Reduces Total Attack Damage talent also increasing Shapeshift Critical Chance
- Fixed Marci's Dispose going on cooldown if her teammate being disposed is magic immune. Now will correctly affect the magic immune ally. Does not work on magic immune enemies.
- Fixed Marci's Dispose and Grapple dispel tooltips
- Fixed Meepo having incorrect Magic Resistance values on leveling up Divided We Stand
- Fixed Primal Beast's Pulverize interaction with some spells like Pudge's Dismember
- Fixed some issues with Mars Spear shard performance
- Fixed Sticky Napalm on Rubick occupying two slots when he has Aghanim's Scepter
- Fixed Sniper's Concussive Grenade visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
- Fixed Snapfire's +2 Lil Shredder Attacks talent also increasing Scatterblast Slow Duration
- Fixed Ursa's Enrage Status Resistance talent granting extra Status Resistance
- Fixed Zeus's Lightning Bolt visual effects not following correct Fog of War rules
- Fixed the Courier's deliver button animating while the game is paused
Dota 2 update for 31 August 2022
Dota 2 Update - 8/31/2022 (ClientVersion 5402)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English, Portuguese - Brazil, Danish, Vietnamese, German, Traditional Chinese, Italian, Norwegian, and Portuguese
Abilities
- Flak Cannon: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_4with value of
+300
- Shapeshift: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/crit_chance/special_bonus_unique_lycan_5with value of
+30
- Savage Roar: Changed duration from
1.2/1.6/2.0/2.4to
1.1/1.6/2.1/2.6
- Scatterblast: Removed attribute
linkedspecialbonuswith value of
special_bonus_unique_snapfire_2
- +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Removed attribute
valuewith value of
1
- +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Removed attribute
ad linked abilitieswith value of
snapfire_scatterblast
- +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Added new attribute
base classwith value of
special_bonus_base
- Celestial Hammer: Changed hammer damage from
60/90/120/150to
50/80/110/140
- Dispose: Changed spell dispellable type from
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONGto
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Rebound: Changed spell dispellable type from
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YESto
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG
- +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed} Movement Speed during Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute
valuewith value of
300
- +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed} Movement Speed during Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute
ad linked abilitieswith value of
gyrocopter_flak_cannon
- +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed} Movement Speed during Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute
base classwith value of
special_bonus_base
