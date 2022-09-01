Update version 1.2.0

Thank you for using VR MEDIA VIEWER!!

We updated following contents today.

Version 1.2.0

Specification change / Function addition

The visual of the controller has been unified to the visual of the translucent hand.

Changed the visual of the background light effect.

Video and audio no loop when slideshow is enabled.

Added a "Shuffle play" button to the screen controller.

Minor fixed to texts and icons.

Added "Time to hide automatically (sec)" to SETTINGS >> GENERAL.

Added "Scroll only when gaze hitting the browser" to SETTINGS >> FILE BROWSER.

You can now select the range to move in "SETTINGS >> SCREEN SETTINGS >> Move between directories".

While using a 180° or 360° screen, you can now also "Reset the screen position and angle with gaze" by "holding down" the "Aligning" button.

Please enjoy!! Thanks!!

About version 1.2.0

In this update, we have greatly modified the input system script to prepare for the addition of some functions and support for new devices in the future. We have confirmed that it works properly on a supported VR device, but if you experience a malfunction when playing the application, we would appreciate it if you could reply to this thread. (It would also be helpful to report normal operation.)

In case version 1.2.0 does not work properly, we will reserve the previous version 1.1.9 on the server. If you want to use version 1.1.9, please follow the steps below.

[Steam client software] > [Library] > [VR MEDIA VIEWER (right click)] > [Properties] > [Beta] > [Select the beta... (1.1.9 - Previous version)] > Version 1.1.9 will start downloading

If you want to revert to the latest version, change [Select the beta... (1.1.9 - Previous version)] to [Select the beta... (None)] and the download of the latest version will start.

Operation confirmed VR device

HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE Pro

HTC VIVE Pro 2

HTC VIVE Cosmos

Valve Index

Oculus Rift CV1

Oculus Rift S

Oculus Quest

Oculus Quest 2

WindowsMR (Fujitsu FMVHDS1) *

WindowsMR (HP Reverb G2) *