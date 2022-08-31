[ASIA124] Server restart - Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022, (UTC+8) 7:00 am

From our battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
[ASIA124] server will be restarted for server stabilization.
Sorry for causing inconvenience on playing.
[Restart Period]
■ Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022, (UTC+8) 7:00 am
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
From our battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
[ASIA124] server will be restarted for server stabilization.
Sorry for causing inconvenience on playing.
[Restart Period]
■ Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022, (UTC+8) 7:00 am
Thank you.
Changed depots in beta branch