[ASIA124] Server restart - Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022, (UTC+8) 7:00 am

Share · View all patches · Build 9427941 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 23:19:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From our battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

[ASIA124] server will be restarted for server stabilization.

Sorry for causing inconvenience on playing.

[Restart Period]

■ Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022, (UTC+8) 7:00 am

Thank you.