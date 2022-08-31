 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cavity Busters update for 31 August 2022

Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 10

Share · View all patches · Build 9427853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all! Just another small update to address a few minor things :)

-added a splash screen with a new logo
-added an option to disable/enable freeze frames
-fixed a bug where you could assign multiple controls to the same button
-fixed a collision bug in the end screen
-fixed a bug where when exchanging to upgrades you would retain the effect
-fixed a few spelling errors

That is all. Thanks for playing!

Space

PS
I released a new game recently! It's nothing like Cavity Busters, gameplay or theme. But it's short and cheap. Check it out if you'd like! :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2056550/City_Limits/

Changed files in this update

Cavity Busters Content Depot 1084221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link