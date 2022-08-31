Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 10

Hello all! Just another small update to address a few minor things :)
-added a splash screen with a new logo
-added an option to disable/enable freeze frames
-fixed a bug where you could assign multiple controls to the same button
-fixed a collision bug in the end screen
-fixed a bug where when exchanging to upgrades you would retain the effect
-fixed a few spelling errors
That is all. Thanks for playing!
Space
PS
I released a new game recently! It's nothing like Cavity Busters, gameplay or theme. But it's short and cheap. Check it out if you'd like! :)
Changed files in this update