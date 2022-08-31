Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 10

Hello all! Just another small update to address a few minor things :)

-added a splash screen with a new logo

-added an option to disable/enable freeze frames

-fixed a bug where you could assign multiple controls to the same button

-fixed a collision bug in the end screen

-fixed a bug where when exchanging to upgrades you would retain the effect

-fixed a few spelling errors

That is all. Thanks for playing!

Space

PS

I released a new game recently! It's nothing like Cavity Busters, gameplay or theme. But it's short and cheap. Check it out if you'd like! :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2056550/City_Limits/