 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brain Syndrome VR update for 1 September 2022

3.1 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9427821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an actual ending now, fixed some bugs, and added player death animations. Also main feature added was second player doesn't have to hit enter after every level to rejoin, making it easier to be immersed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2059551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link