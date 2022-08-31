 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pain Party update for 31 August 2022

Pain Party Hotfix 7

Share · View all patches · Build 9427676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for Pain Party resolving a major controller rebind issue.

Rebinding your movement on a controller could affect the character movement, making the game unplayable on a controller. This has now been solved with a reset input button in the controller menu. If you encountered this bug you should use the reset to default button

The option for changing axis input has now been removed and instead an alt controller option has been added in setting for people who want to switch analog stick movement.

The mouse sensitivity has also been tied to controller sensitivity, this was a highly requested feature.

I'm sorry for any inconvenience this might have caused you.

Cheers
Icehelm

Changed files in this update

Depot 1576001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link