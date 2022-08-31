Pain Party Hotfix 7

Hotfix for Pain Party resolving a major controller rebind issue.

Rebinding your movement on a controller could affect the character movement, making the game unplayable on a controller. This has now been solved with a reset input button in the controller menu. If you encountered this bug you should use the reset to default button

The option for changing axis input has now been removed and instead an alt controller option has been added in setting for people who want to switch analog stick movement.

The mouse sensitivity has also been tied to controller sensitivity, this was a highly requested feature.

I'm sorry for any inconvenience this might have caused you.

Cheers

Icehelm