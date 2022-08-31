 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 31 August 2022

Patch 0.02.010 is live. Minor adjustments.

Patchnotes
  • Fixed bug where investigation meter would flash on screen.
  • Reduced head movement while walking and running.
  • Corrected achievements to support new changes.
  • Added remaining achievements.
  • Corrected dead space for river sounds on Evergreen Ln.
  • Corrected bug with the tutorial widget where the player could freeze the game by closing the widget and interacting with the pamphlet quickly.

