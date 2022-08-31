- Fixed bug where investigation meter would flash on screen.
- Reduced head movement while walking and running.
- Corrected achievements to support new changes.
- Added remaining achievements.
- Corrected dead space for river sounds on Evergreen Ln.
- Corrected bug with the tutorial widget where the player could freeze the game by closing the widget and interacting with the pamphlet quickly.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 31 August 2022
Patch 0.02.010 is live. Minor adjustments.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
