Automobilista 2 V1.4.1.2 Hotfix Now Live

Automobilista 2 has been updated to V1.4.1.2 - this is a complementary update to the latest release to correct some issues & add further improvements.
IMPORTANT NOTES:
- Time Trial boards are back on and fully reset - tomorrow the first TTotW combos will be announced!
- With F-USA oval physics now properly sorted after some fumbling over the weekend, users should take special not of the weight jacker - designed specifically for oval tracks, the weight jacker raises the ride height of the right rear increasing the load on the front left wheel by approximately 90lb from setting 0 through 5. Raising the jacker induces oversteer properties both aerodynamically and mechanically allowing for better cornering, especially noticeable the tighter the turn. Lowering the weight jacker optimizes the aero profile for better straight line speed. This can be adjusted both in-car as well as from the setup screen.
- Option for helmet livery customization is not fully ready yet but will be added shortly.
V1.4.1.2 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
- Time Trial / TTotW: Fixed top places of ttotw boards not displaying ranks; Fixed downforce variants being directly selectable in TTotW events; Fixed wrong identical vehicle leaderboard being displayed for low downforce circuits in all TT modes
- Full Course Yellow: Fixed an exploit where leader could not obey the speed limit under FCY; Fixed a bug where an AI that retired into the pits could trigger FCY; Fixed bug/exploit where a player with a requested pit from before a FCY or with a drive through from before a FCY would be able to do illegal overtakes during the FCY; Increased the thresholds of when a oval race is considered long enough to use pit closed rules during FCY to 30 minutes or 120km; Increased the minimum speed of the leader during FCY (prevents issue where the leader goes too slow and everyone ends up being allowed to be overtaken)
UI & HUD
- Fixed championship aggression setting not using new standard levels
- Fixed country flags showing leaderboard class headers on pre race screen
PHYSICS
- F-USA Gen1-3: Further oval physics development correcting critical issues in aero and tires especially on SS/SW configurations; Fixed engine output not being consistent in all cars between them variants;; Refined damping, gearing, ride heights, and default wing settings (requires setup reset in oval variants)
- Minor tread ajustments to Kart Rental, Caterhams (all but Academy), Old Stock, Street tires
- F-Ultimate Gen2: Further undertray aero adjustments
- F-Retro Gen2: Fixed tire errors causing cars in class not be running with its updated carcass & tread; minor differential & tire pressure adjustments
- AMDM: Added M1 Procar to the list of classes featuring AMDM
- Revised aero drag exponent from runnning high rake in all formulas
- Improved engine cooling slightly for GT Open, DPI & P1
- F-Ultimate (both gens): Added unlimited ERS deployment in Time Trial
- Superkart: Minor aero & track width / wheelbase adjustments
AI
- Addressed a fuel calculation issue that could lead to AI pitting on lap 1 at ovals
- Added initial version of FCY AI pit strategy
- F-USA (all gens): Added automatic radiator AI adjustments in road variants
- Corrected varous kart AI issues
- Temporarily disabled extra AI tire compounds for the series that had them for further development
- Oval AI calibration pass for F-USA Gen1-3
TRACKS
- Daytona Road course switched to low downforce variants
VEHICLES
- F-Classic Gen 3 Model 1: Fixed LOD pivots that was causing some mesh misalignment
- Formula Trainer Advanced: corrected front suspension asymmetry
- Mitsubishi Lancer RS: Fixed livery override to include rear wing and windows
- Mclaren F1 GTR: Adjusted Light glow texture; Adjusted headlight uv map; Adjusted the light materials; Porsche 911 GT1: Adjusted the headlight materials; Adjusted tail light uv map
- Chevette: Fixed reverse lights bug
Changed files in this update