Best Of Eleven update for 31 August 2022

0.4.0 released

Best Of Eleven update for 31 August 2022

0.4.0 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, new version of the game is ready.
This time it came faster as the need was higher. I tried to bring to you more features that allow easier understanding of the game and improve overall impression.

Release 0.4.0

New features

  • in-game help accessible from main menu
  • controller support
  • start and select buttons can be used to navigate through menus without the mouse
  • two new music tracks added - one for original and one for ambient albums

Changes

  • all major components in editor have tooltips
  • upon game over, player can return to campaign's view instead of main menu if campaign mission was played
  • conditions size increased
  • conditions were added to game info
  • added pause marker
  • opening game info will pause the game
  • in Square mode, player will get slight notification when part of the piece is outside the board
  • a new piece in Square will appear where the old one was, that will reduce the flickering
  • delays to special powers
  • improved campaign screen layout

Fixes

  • game will not spam achievements pop-ups if it cannot connect to steam
  • reset physics build up on new game
  • axis removed from gamepad and replaced by d-pad

For the next release, I will focus on adding new characteristics to the game.

Take care!

