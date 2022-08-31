0.4.0 released

Hello friends, new version of the game is ready.
This time it came faster as the need was higher. I tried to bring to you more features that allow easier understanding of the game and improve overall impression.
Release 0.4.0
New features
- in-game help accessible from main menu
- controller support
- start and select buttons can be used to navigate through menus without the mouse
- two new music tracks added - one for original and one for ambient albums
Changes
- all major components in editor have tooltips
- upon game over, player can return to campaign's view instead of main menu if campaign mission was played
- conditions size increased
- conditions were added to game info
- added pause marker
- opening game info will pause the game
- in Square mode, player will get slight notification when part of the piece is outside the board
- a new piece in Square will appear where the old one was, that will reduce the flickering
- delays to special powers
- improved campaign screen layout
Fixes
- game will not spam achievements pop-ups if it cannot connect to steam
- reset physics build up on new game
- axis removed from gamepad and replaced by d-pad
For the next release, I will focus on adding new characteristics to the game.
Take care!
