0.4.0 released

Hello friends, new version of the game is ready.

This time it came faster as the need was higher. I tried to bring to you more features that allow easier understanding of the game and improve overall impression.

Release 0.4.0

New features

in-game help accessible from main menu

controller support

start and select buttons can be used to navigate through menus without the mouse

two new music tracks added - one for original and one for ambient albums

Changes

all major components in editor have tooltips

upon game over, player can return to campaign's view instead of main menu if campaign mission was played

conditions size increased

conditions were added to game info

added pause marker

opening game info will pause the game

in Square mode, player will get slight notification when part of the piece is outside the board

a new piece in Square will appear where the old one was, that will reduce the flickering

delays to special powers

improved campaign screen layout

Fixes

game will not spam achievements pop-ups if it cannot connect to steam

reset physics build up on new game

axis removed from gamepad and replaced by d-pad

For the next release, I will focus on adding new characteristics to the game.

Take care!