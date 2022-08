This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thanks to everyone who's bought and played the game! It's great to be flying with you!

We have made note of some bugs and balancing adjustments that need to be made. We are currently working on getting those fixed ASAP.

One that you may encounter is that your HUD will be squished into the center of your screen. This can be fixed by going into the settings menu and resetting to defaults or adjusting your HUD X and HUD Y settings.