Chico 1.1.0 (and announcement!)

1.1.0

Hello friends! Chico and the Magic Orchards 1.1.0 is now released! This is our first update with more than just bug fixes.

The boss fight against Aviator (Cotton Clouds 2) has been reworked. It should now be more obvious what you need to do to defeat him, and hopefully more fun!

We also have added a new widescreen game border, the GS Classic, so you can really lean into the retro!

Announcement

A free content update for Chico and the Magic Orchards is in the works! This update will add new features and a post-game campaign with new levels! More details will be announced in the coming weeks, but please look forward to it!