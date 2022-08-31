Patch Update 0.9.5.16765

Quick patch update to fix some issues we've discovered with the latest Ring of Champions 0.9.5 content update. Thanks for all the reports on the discussion board and discord!
Barbaria 0.9.5.16765 Patch Update:
- Fix Harvester appearing too small in store
- Fix Harvester not always working on The Mountain fragment
- Fix getting kicked out to god mode immediately after possessing champion who is on fire
- Fix Gladiatrix attributes not showing up
- Fix some rare crashes
- Fix bug with weapons collisions sometimes failing
- Fix Endless Ancient Trial not actually being endless
- Fix Reinforcements setup not getting saved in certain situations
- Fix occasional post-round hang that required a restart
Changed files in this update