Small Update (EA 3.4)

Attention Republic soldiers,

More and more players have been playing the game multiplayer, which is great to hear, but it means some new discoveries have come about which I thought should be addressed before the 4.0 update brings in even more players.

General Changes

Fixed: Disconnect problem caused by invalid NPC weapon lookup under very specific circumstances (Thanks to users joining the Discord & sharing player logs to hunt down this problem!)

Fixed: Zombie explosion gas not spawning over the network properly

Fixed: Buildables blocked pathfinding while still being built (in their ghost form)

Fixed: Buildables blocked pathfinding for a few seeconds after they were destroyed

Your Commanding Officer,

Blake Gillman

