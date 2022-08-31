Woods Of Death 2 Release Notes ver 1.7.0

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log
ver 1.7.0 2022 08 31
Added
HP Recovery
50% chance to gain 2 HP when enemy misses. This should help a lot for early levels.
HP at level up
Fully recover HP when leveling up.
Changed
HP and Mana potions from 500 gold down to 50 gold
Sorceror
Earthquake - from 1.75 times damage to 2 times damage
Warrior
Charge - from 10% HP sacrifice to 8% HP sacrifice. From 2 times damage to 2.25 times damage
Hero Strike - from 2.5 times damage to 3 times damage
Adrenaline gain - from 8 to 15 when evading. From 15 to 18 when hit
Paladin
Power Shield - from 5% damage reduction to 15% damage reduction
Town music removed. Sound of traffic only.
Fixed
Small bug where HP was not rounded after using Paladin Power Shield
Changed files in this update