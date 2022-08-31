Woods Of Death 2 Release Notes ver 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9427430 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 21:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log

ver 1.7.0 2022 08 31

Added

HP Recovery

50% chance to gain 2 HP when enemy misses. This should help a lot for early levels.

HP at level up

Fully recover HP when leveling up.

Changed

HP and Mana potions from 500 gold down to 50 gold

Sorceror

Earthquake - from 1.75 times damage to 2 times damage

Warrior

Charge - from 10% HP sacrifice to 8% HP sacrifice. From 2 times damage to 2.25 times damage

Hero Strike - from 2.5 times damage to 3 times damage

Adrenaline gain - from 8 to 15 when evading. From 15 to 18 when hit

Paladin

Power Shield - from 5% damage reduction to 15% damage reduction

Town music removed. Sound of traffic only.

Fixed

Small bug where HP was not rounded after using Paladin Power Shield