Version 1.1.0.17370 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where pressing the "Steam" button on the Steam Deck caused the gyroscope position to be reset, resulting in inability to take screenshots while using the gyroscope photo mode.
- Fixed bug that caused certain Restore points to be hidden. The restore points were being saved properly, but were not shown in cases where the number of seconds in the time played was zero (not the TOTAL seconds played, but the seconds of the timestamp). Since the default autosave period was set to 3 minutes, these auto-save entries would always end in zero eg 3:00, 6:00, 9:00 and were being incorrectly hidden.
- Removed the "Capture" button on Steam Deck since it isn't applicable on this device. It saved the file to the C drive which is not accessible to the user.
Changed files in this update