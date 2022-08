Share · View all patches · Build 9427334 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 21:32:09 UTC by Wendy

We updated the game to version 1.09

It just fixes a bug with the Score Attack mode, where sometimes when playing on the ORIGINAL Scoring Mode would make the Bonus Item not give the player any points.

Hope it didn't hurt many people hiscores.

Anyway, if you have any trouble with this version, let us know in our forum!