Engine Evolution 2021 update for 31 August 2022

2021.1.11 (v2)

31 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved formula AI
  • Formulas now slow down when driving off track; I believe this will force players to drive cleanly
  • Turkish [BETA]
  • Offensive words detector improvements
  • Championships are now fully released feature
  • Improved internal detection of bugs and errors

