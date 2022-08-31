2021.1.11 (v2)

- Improved formula AI
- Formulas now slow down when driving off track; I believe this will force players to drive cleanly
- Turkish [BETA]
- Offensive words detector improvements
- Championships are now fully released feature
- Improved internal detection of bugs and errors
