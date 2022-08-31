Slime Dice - 1.0.4 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9427231 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This update is just nice. It makes the game feel much more polished, much more like a game really. There's alot of changes you wouldn't notice if I hadn't put them in the log, but it really improves the experience when put all together. The game is far more visually appealing.

https://discord.gg/25nZhSm

Release V 1.0.4