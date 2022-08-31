Slime Dice - 1.0.4 Update!

This update is just nice. It makes the game feel much more polished, much more like a game really. There's alot of changes you wouldn't notice if I hadn't put them in the log, but it really improves the experience when put all together. The game is far more visually appealing.
Also, if you want to, please join the game's discord! I log my game dev journey there!
https://discord.gg/25nZhSm
Release V 1.0.4
-
Added Bloom as a visual effect, toggleable on and off.
-
Adjusted and added various skyboxes across the game.
-
Adjusted various lighting across the game.
-
Changed most default particles to a new pixely version.
-
Generally zoomed out the Battle scene cameras.
-
Adjusted the Color Correction option, adding exposure, boosting contrast, decreasing saturation.
-
Adjusted the Chromatic Aberration option, lowering the effect slightly.
-
Adjusted the Screen & Volume Film Grain option, lowering the effect slightly.
-
Adjusted the Vignette option, lowering the effect slightly.
-
Adjusted various camera angles across the game.
-
Added some fey particles to the Grass/Forest battle environment.
-
Added some star particles to the sky in Mountain battle environment.
-
Added some star particles to the sky in Duck Boat.
-
Brightened the color of the background in Snakage.
-
Reforged the visuals for the Mash mingame.
-
Added a new backing for the Help menu.
-
Removed the visual for the cube at the center of every battle.
-
Social Blade damage bonus is boosted to 7, up from 3.
-
Flintlock hit bonus is boosted to -1, up from -2.
-
Slightly altered the Duck Boat physics to make it feel better with the new camera angle.
-
Increased the size of the Duck Boat shortcut, making it viable and actually shorter.
-
Specified that units must be on the front line for Provoke to work.
Changed files in this update