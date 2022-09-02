 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soundfall update for 2 September 2022

Update Notes for 9/2/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9427144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a HUD indicator of the current best-possible mission award tier the players can achieve
  • Made Banshee and Discord drop loot on death
  • Fixed a gate that was sometimes blocking players from entering in Beach
  • Fixed each world map region’s initial dialogue playing each time the region map is opened, until the first level is completed
  • Fixed several menu issues when using a 3:2 aspect ratio (such as with the Surface Pro)
  • Made Jaxon’s Audio Axe projectile penetrate multiple enemies
  • Fixed issues with Jaxon’s charged smash ability movement on ice
  • Added a slight bounce-to-beat to BeatRail nodes

  • Fixed Brite's shield interfering with gamepad auto aim when deployed

    Balance updates:

  • Increased player equipment damage at level 50+
  • Slightly reduced Lethal intensity enemy health
  • Reduced Brute enemy health across all intensities
  • Increased loot quality from non-final treasure chests
  • Increased general quality of mid-game loot
  • Slightly reduced enemy counts on Lethal intensity
  • Decreased delays between enemy spawns to make it a bit easier to finish songs before they loop

Changed files in this update

Depot 1608701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link