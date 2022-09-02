Update Notes for 9/2/2022

- Added a HUD indicator of the current best-possible mission award tier the players can achieve
- Made Banshee and Discord drop loot on death
- Fixed a gate that was sometimes blocking players from entering in Beach
- Fixed each world map region’s initial dialogue playing each time the region map is opened, until the first level is completed
- Fixed several menu issues when using a 3:2 aspect ratio (such as with the Surface Pro)
- Made Jaxon’s Audio Axe projectile penetrate multiple enemies
- Fixed issues with Jaxon’s charged smash ability movement on ice
- Added a slight bounce-to-beat to BeatRail nodes
-
Fixed Brite's shield interfering with gamepad auto aim when deployed
Balance updates:
- Increased player equipment damage at level 50+
- Slightly reduced Lethal intensity enemy health
- Reduced Brute enemy health across all intensities
- Increased loot quality from non-final treasure chests
- Increased general quality of mid-game loot
- Slightly reduced enemy counts on Lethal intensity
- Decreased delays between enemy spawns to make it a bit easier to finish songs before they loop
