SurrounDead update for 31 August 2022

Patch 1.1.1 - Convoy - Random Events (First Pass)

Patch 1.1.1 - Convoy - Random Events (First Pass) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

Random Events:

  • Locations around the map that have a random chance of spawning, these locations will have loot that you will want and more.

  • Destroyed convoy

  • Crashed helicopter

  • Crashed military helicopter

  • More to come

  • In future there will be larger randomly spawning events that will as well show as a marker on your GPS

  • Toggleable option to enable on screen airdrop notification (disabled by default)

  • Extra UI to vehicles, for better understanding of how how health and fuel vehicles have left

CHANGES:

  • Changes to vehicles fuel and health, if you for example a vehicle with 100 health, and i have changed its value to 75 health, your vehicle will have 100 health still, until it goes below that

4x4 Jeep: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000
Ambulance: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000
Big Rig: Health increased to 150 from 100
Fuel increased to 1500 from 1000
Golf Cart: Health reduced to 75 from 100
Fuel reduced to 500 from 1000
Humvee: Health increased to 125 from 100
Fuel increased to 1500 from 1000
RV: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000
SUV: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000
Pickup Utility: Health increased to 125 from 100
Fuel reduced to 1000 from 1250

  • No build zones to bunkers
  • Player stats now reset to 0 on death, show people how far that particular character has come
  • On death, levelling progress goes back one level and current level progress resets to 0
  • Adjustments to level caps and how much xp player gets
  • Can now add small red dot sight to more weapons
  • Changes to discord sdk (If having issues with discord, make sure sure discord and SurrounDead are both running either in administrator mode, or not)

**

BUG FIXES:

**

  • Fix for zombies randomly floating slightly off the ground
  • Fix for Ctrl Click to a crafting bench
  • Fixed time slowing down on suicide
  • Backend fixes for vaulting through objects
  • Fixed exploit with rolling and first person

