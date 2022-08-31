Patch 1.1.1 - Convoy - Random Events (First Pass)

CONTENT/FEATURES:
Random Events:
Locations around the map that have a random chance of spawning, these locations will have loot that you will want and more.
Destroyed convoy
Crashed helicopter
Crashed military helicopter
More to come
In future there will be larger randomly spawning events that will as well show as a marker on your GPS
Toggleable option to enable on screen airdrop notification (disabled by default)
Extra UI to vehicles, for better understanding of how how health and fuel vehicles have left
CHANGES:
- Changes to vehicles fuel and health, if you for example a vehicle with 100 health, and i have changed its value to 75 health, your vehicle will have 100 health still, until it goes below that
4x4 Jeep: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000
Ambulance: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000
Big Rig: Health increased to 150 from 100
Fuel increased to 1500 from 1000
Golf Cart: Health reduced to 75 from 100
Fuel reduced to 500 from 1000
Humvee: Health increased to 125 from 100
Fuel increased to 1500 from 1000
RV: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000
SUV: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000
Pickup Utility: Health increased to 125 from 100
Fuel reduced to 1000 from 1250
- No build zones to bunkers
- Player stats now reset to 0 on death, show people how far that particular character has come
- On death, levelling progress goes back one level and current level progress resets to 0
- Adjustments to level caps and how much xp player gets
- Can now add small red dot sight to more weapons
- Changes to discord sdk (If having issues with discord, make sure sure discord and SurrounDead are both running either in administrator mode, or not)
BUG FIXES:
- Fix for zombies randomly floating slightly off the ground
- Fix for Ctrl Click to a crafting bench
- Fixed time slowing down on suicide
- Backend fixes for vaulting through objects
- Fixed exploit with rolling and first person
