Patch 1.1.1 - Convoy - Random Events (First Pass)

CONTENT/FEATURES:

Random Events:

Locations around the map that have a random chance of spawning, these locations will have loot that you will want and more.

Destroyed convoy

Crashed helicopter

Crashed military helicopter

More to come

In future there will be larger randomly spawning events that will as well show as a marker on your GPS

Toggleable option to enable on screen airdrop notification (disabled by default)

Extra UI to vehicles, for better understanding of how how health and fuel vehicles have left

CHANGES:

Changes to vehicles fuel and health, if you for example a vehicle with 100 health, and i have changed its value to 75 health, your vehicle will have 100 health still, until it goes below that

4x4 Jeep: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000

Ambulance: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000

Big Rig: Health increased to 150 from 100

Fuel increased to 1500 from 1000

Golf Cart: Health reduced to 75 from 100

Fuel reduced to 500 from 1000

Humvee: Health increased to 125 from 100

Fuel increased to 1500 from 1000

RV: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000

SUV: Fuel increased to 1250 from 1000

Pickup Utility: Health increased to 125 from 100

Fuel reduced to 1000 from 1250

No build zones to bunkers

Player stats now reset to 0 on death, show people how far that particular character has come

On death, levelling progress goes back one level and current level progress resets to 0

Adjustments to level caps and how much xp player gets

Can now add small red dot sight to more weapons

Changes to discord sdk (If having issues with discord, make sure sure discord and SurrounDead are both running either in administrator mode, or not)

BUG FIXES:

