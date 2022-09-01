Patch 13.75: Brace Yourself for a New Premiere Exploration...!

Share · View all patches · Build 9427004 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 15:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello Universe Architects,

Catastrophe is upon us... and it's going to be so much fun!

The Life After Apocalypse Exploration is almost here!

For a limited time only, get ready to:

Learn about the 5 mass extinction events that wiped out so many different species.

Watch Earth go through dramatic changes in the Exploration Garden!

Earn Logits to redeem new and returning prizes in the Logit Store!

What caused each mass extinction that our world has already endured? And based on what we know, do we harness the power to predict or even avoid a future apocalypse?

Put these questions to the test on September 14th at 12:00 PM EST!

Stay alert! More information about the Life After Apocalypse limited-time event will be headed your way in the coming weeks.

Never thought we'd say this, but... who's excited for the end of the world?? ːsteamthumbsupː

Stay cellular,

Lunch