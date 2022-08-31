Update Notes for V0.6

Patch Notes V0.6
- Added achievement for destroying Unit Droid with Cortex Energy Device.
- Added achievement for trading 50 modules.
- Dash is now activated by tapping jump button while moving. Hold and release or tap button while stationary to jump.
- Added ability to jump off climbing ladder by tapping jump button.
- Added ten more Unit Droids to level.
- Extended Cortex Energy Device shooting range when upgraded, reduced damage for balance.
- Cortex Energy Device now fires and uses energy even if aiming out of range.
- Improved Cortex Energy Device VFX.
- Made deliveries show up in secondary assignments while in pause menu.
- Set delivery modules to mark waypoints on target monoliths automatically when picked up.
- Made HUD show only one widget per monolith in top right of screen for deliveries. Also shows the amount of delivery modules currently carried for that monolith.
- Deliveries menu now shows how many deliveries you are already carrying to the same monolith.
- Added prompts for bonus abilities when acquired by maxing out upgrades.
- Added air control to Hover ability.
- Clamped physical impulse of Cortex Energy Device when hovering to prevent flying out of bounds.
- Switched control binding for "Free Cam" (camera rotation) to replace dash input on gamepad (LB).
- Made core entrances show up when scanned after the last monolith is reactivated.
- Fixed issue with item modle label turning off after scan while still in pick-up range.
- Fixed issue with boss modules not resetting attributes on respawn.
- Fixed issue with picked up deliveries duplicating upon relaunching the game.
- Fixed issue focus issue for gamepad when marking/unmarking deliveries from inventory.
- Fixed issue with Skull Ghost behavior where it would slink away when aimed at with Cortex Energy Device.
- Fixed issue with graphics auto-detect not saving settings.
- Fixed issue with scanned items not showing after menu exit.
- Numerous other tweaks and fixes.
