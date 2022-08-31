 Skip to content

Moon Runner update for 31 August 2022

Update Notes for V0.6

Update Notes for V0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes V0.6

  • Added achievement for destroying Unit Droid with Cortex Energy Device.
  • Added achievement for trading 50 modules.
  • Dash is now activated by tapping jump button while moving. Hold and release or tap button while stationary to jump.
  • Added ability to jump off climbing ladder by tapping jump button.
  • Added ten more Unit Droids to level.
  • Extended Cortex Energy Device shooting range when upgraded, reduced damage for balance.
  • Cortex Energy Device now fires and uses energy even if aiming out of range.
  • Improved Cortex Energy Device VFX.
  • Made deliveries show up in secondary assignments while in pause menu.
  • Set delivery modules to mark waypoints on target monoliths automatically when picked up.
  • Made HUD show only one widget per monolith in top right of screen for deliveries. Also shows the amount of delivery modules currently carried for that monolith.
  • Deliveries menu now shows how many deliveries you are already carrying to the same monolith.
  • Added prompts for bonus abilities when acquired by maxing out upgrades.
  • Added air control to Hover ability.
  • Clamped physical impulse of Cortex Energy Device when hovering to prevent flying out of bounds.
  • Switched control binding for "Free Cam" (camera rotation) to replace dash input on gamepad (LB).
  • Made core entrances show up when scanned after the last monolith is reactivated.
  • Fixed issue with item modle label turning off after scan while still in pick-up range.
  • Fixed issue with boss modules not resetting attributes on respawn.
  • Fixed issue with picked up deliveries duplicating upon relaunching the game.
  • Fixed issue focus issue for gamepad when marking/unmarking deliveries from inventory.
  • Fixed issue with Skull Ghost behavior where it would slink away when aimed at with Cortex Energy Device.
  • Fixed issue with graphics auto-detect not saving settings.
  • Fixed issue with scanned items not showing after menu exit.
  • Numerous other tweaks and fixes.

Changed files in this update

