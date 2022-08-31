Long overdue Card Crawl update, including new game mode and localizations.

Hey everyone,

this is a long overdue Card Crawl updated for Win and Mac.

I've updated a few internals and fixed a few bugs.

This includes the Daily game which was broken after some server backend issues.

I've added localizations for

Spanish

Russian

Japanese

Chinese Simplified

There's also a new game mode, which will replace the Deck Merchant custom decks,

which where deprecated on the Desktop version for quite some time.

Challenge mode will pit you agains 10 other friendly foes and allows you to

play in 1-month seasons to climb to first rank.

If this game mode is well received I consider updating this with more game modifiers

to spice up the base gameplay a bit.

Thanks for playing and if you haven't yet leave us a review.

Best

Arnold

🍻