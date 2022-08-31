 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Card Crawl update for 31 August 2022

Long overdue Card Crawl update, including new game mode and localizations.

Share · View all patches · Build 9426935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

this is a long overdue Card Crawl updated for Win and Mac.

I've updated a few internals and fixed a few bugs.
This includes the Daily game which was broken after some server backend issues.

I've added localizations for

  • Spanish
  • Russian
  • Japanese
  • Chinese Simplified

There's also a new game mode, which will replace the Deck Merchant custom decks,
which where deprecated on the Desktop version for quite some time.

Challenge mode will pit you agains 10 other friendly foes and allows you to
play in 1-month seasons to climb to first rank.
If this game mode is well received I consider updating this with more game modifiers
to spice up the base gameplay a bit.

Thanks for playing and if you haven't yet leave us a review.

Best
Arnold
🍻

Changed files in this update

Card Crawl Mac Depot 745001
  • Loading history…
Card Crawl Windows Depot 745002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link