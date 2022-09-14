- New Japanese voice over option for the Developer, featuring Tomokazu Sugita!
- New Chinese and Italian voice over options for the Developer character.
- New Russian and Traditional Chinese text localizations.
- A new additional shortcut to the WARP ZONE that enables players to reach the casino underground stealth section directly.
- Rebalanced bug objectives for each Bug List section that unlocks the True End.
- Added visual indicators each time a player unlocks a new Bug List section for the first time.
- Added visual indicators to the Bug List to point out dependencies in unlocking each level.
- Minor text changes to the Japanese localization.
- Minor bug and technical fixes.
tERRORbane update for 14 September 2022
LANGUAGE UPDATE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
