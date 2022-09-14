 Skip to content

tERRORbane update for 14 September 2022

LANGUAGE UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Japanese voice over option for the Developer, featuring Tomokazu Sugita!
  • New Chinese and Italian voice over options for the Developer character.
  • New Russian and Traditional Chinese text localizations.
  • A new additional shortcut to the WARP ZONE that enables players to reach the casino underground stealth section directly.
  • Rebalanced bug objectives for each Bug List section that unlocks the True End.
  • Added visual indicators each time a player unlocks a new Bug List section for the first time.
  • Added visual indicators to the Bug List to point out dependencies in unlocking each level.
  • Minor text changes to the Japanese localization.
  • Minor bug and technical fixes.

