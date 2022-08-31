 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 31 August 2022

Quick patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for Version: 3.0.2.516

  • Free puzzles now loading in correctly.
  • Special puzzles now load in correctly.
  • 168 puzzles size alignment fixed.
  • [L] and [SPACE_BAR] now work for Location hint.
  • [A] and [L_SHIFT] now work for the Angle hint.
  • Var pack 2's 220 puzzle piece count fixed.
  • New more colourful default menu backing.
  • Old menu backing can be unlocked in the kiosk.
  • Fixed puzzle owl eyes in var pack 12.
  • Fixed [G] key crashing the game.
  • Fixed backgrounds now saving
  • Fixed Ukiyo-e 3 puzzles crashing the game.
  • Fixed errors in var pack 4xl puzzles.
  • Fixed 100 piece puzzles alignment.

More to come....

Changed files in this update

