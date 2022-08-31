Quick patch

Patch notes for Version: 3.0.2.516
- Free puzzles now loading in correctly.
- Special puzzles now load in correctly.
- 168 puzzles size alignment fixed.
- [L] and [SPACE_BAR] now work for Location hint.
- [A] and [L_SHIFT] now work for the Angle hint.
- Var pack 2's 220 puzzle piece count fixed.
- New more colourful default menu backing.
- Old menu backing can be unlocked in the kiosk.
- Fixed puzzle owl eyes in var pack 12.
- Fixed [G] key crashing the game.
- Fixed backgrounds now saving
- Fixed Ukiyo-e 3 puzzles crashing the game.
- Fixed errors in var pack 4xl puzzles.
- Fixed 100 piece puzzles alignment.
More to come....
Changed files in this update