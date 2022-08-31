Patch 1.9.017

In accordance with user feedback we substantially improved our game in this patch. Special thanks to Pohar2 and Rozmy for their detailed and well thought out suggestions!

Gameplay:

We added a whole new level

We added a 0.5 speed mode, which should help with debugging your solutions

Zooming on the Circuit-Board now happens relative to cursor position.

Block selection now works in every direction.

Zoom out distance has been increased on some of the levels

UI:

We have redesigned to UI that controls program execution, you can find the run, pause and reset buttons on the bottom panel.

There is a pause menu now, so hitting the ESC key wont close your level, but brings up this new menu instead.

You can check your mission description and adjust sound levels in the pause menu on each level.

We have added a back button on the mission briefing menu, if you change your mind before starting a level.

There is now a visual indication that emphasises when your solution is running.

Barriers now open all at once, so you don't have to wait to enter a level after backing up from another.

Specification menu has been redesigned.

Delete button only appears when a component is selected.

Bugfixes

There were several missing translations when switched to Hungarian language, that's now longer the case.

Some text appeared incorrectly in full screen mode, it has been fixed now.

Some level exploits has been patched.

Loading a solution while the current solution is paused caused a crash, this is no longer the case.

Many smaller issues has been resolved

There are some other changes in the pipeline, but we wanted to get these out as soon as possible, as we feel they are going to greatly improve your gameplay. As always please report any issues you encounter!

Thanks for playing ALAN-13!

Cheers