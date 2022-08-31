Game Released!

3 months after the Stout Game Expo where DuolBots was originally shown, it finally comes to Steam.

Its finally time to grab a friend and build your very own battle bot. Decide on which parts your bot needs. Should you put on a paint blaster? Hack on a mechanical hand? Perhaps place a penguin on top? After you've decided, take your creation into battle against another team in online combat. Communicate with your partner to control your bot. You both control every part but each part has had their controls split among you. You may be able to aim a turret but only your partner can fire it. Level up your teamwork in this combat experience unlike any other.