Patch 0.14.1 Hotfix is Live

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! Thank you all so much for your patience while we worked to get this patch out to all of you, so please update when you see it and let us know how it works for you!
BUG FIXES:
Crash Fixes:
- Fixed crashes that could happen using Shared Saves
- Fixing a progression blocker that could happen where a Haze lab door would not open
- Reduced DLL dependencies for Steam version to help accommodate playing the game on Windows 7 and Windows 8.0
