Patch v1.4.13

Fixing a few multiplayer issues, mainly RWR not receiving pings from radar missiles in multiplayer.
General
- Fixed: ASM-66LR doesn't pitbull
- Fixed: When the hangar door is raised, it becomes an invisible wall above the hangar
Multiplayer
- Fixed: CAGM-6 did not attribute kills in MP
- Fixed: client crash when a user switches to a team with lesser available slots than previously selected slot
- Fixed RWR not receiving pings from active radar missiles
- Fixed client crash caused by parking space usage sync
- Fixed client crash caused by missile launcher sync for late joiner
Changed files in this update