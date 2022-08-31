 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTOL VR update for 31 August 2022

Patch v1.4.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9426310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixing a few multiplayer issues, mainly RWR not receiving pings from radar missiles in multiplayer. 

General  
- Fixed: ASM-66LR doesn't pitbull  
- Fixed: When the hangar door is raised, it becomes an invisible wall above the hangar  
Multiplayer  
- Fixed: CAGM-6 did not attribute kills in MP  
- Fixed: client crash when a user switches to a team with lesser available slots than previously selected slot  
- Fixed RWR not receiving pings from active radar missiles  
- Fixed client crash caused by parking space usage sync  
- Fixed client crash caused by missile launcher sync for late joiner

Changed files in this update

VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link