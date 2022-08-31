Resolution Scaling Update

The resolution bug where players could not see the full screen on launch should now be fixed, and players should be able to resize the window to whatever resolution they prefer. Be warned, resizing during a minigame may result in unexpected issues, but I did try to write around the idea that a player may decide to resize the window while actually playing a round of minigames. There should be no issues if done before or after playing a round.

The game was tested in 16:9 and 4:3, so if you have issues with ultrawide resolutions, please let me know, as I unfortunately do not have an ultrawide monitor and am not sure how I would go about testing that.

Thank you for being patient with me!