IN GAME RANK NOW SHOWING

Live In game player RANK and Next Player To BEAT showing as you play

You can now see your live current rank as you play and the next player high score will also be visible so you should be motivated to reach new heights.

The camera speed has also been slightly increased to avoid enemies creeping up on Freddy as he soars into the air.

Please leave a review for the game on STEAM if you find it enjoyable and recommend it to your friends to help fill up that leaderboard.

Thanks

Paul