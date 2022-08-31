Ember Crusade IV: Patch 2 and Demo

Patch 2

Patch 2 for Ember Crusade IV adds some new settings to the Config menu, namely support for windowed mode as well as some accessibility settings.

To find these settings, go to the main menu and click on Config. You will see the following new settings:

Windowed mode - toggles windowed mode for Ember Crusade IV

Invincibility - makes you invincible until you restart the game

One hit kills - kills enemies in one hit until you restart the game

Demo

A new demo is now available on the Steam store page for new players to download and try Ember Crusade IV for free.

Happy crusading!