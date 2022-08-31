 Skip to content

Ember Crusade IV update for 31 August 2022

Ember Crusade IV: Patch 2 and Demo

Ember Crusade IV update for 31 August 2022
Build 9425992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch 2

Patch 2 for Ember Crusade IV adds some new settings to the Config menu, namely support for windowed mode as well as some accessibility settings.

To find these settings, go to the main menu and click on Config. You will see the following new settings:

  • Windowed mode - toggles windowed mode for Ember Crusade IV
  • Invincibility - makes you invincible until you restart the game
  • One hit kills - kills enemies in one hit until you restart the game

Demo

A new demo is now available on the Steam store page for new players to download and try Ember Crusade IV for free.

Happy crusading!

