v1.3.2.3 Stable | PC-461 Available in Fleet Endurance

v1.3.2.3 Stable
Gameplay
- PC-461 & Fletcher available in Fleet Endurance game mode
- Added control/accessibility option to allow call-ins in targeting mode.
Bug Fixes
- Removed portrait requirement for load finish. Sometimes crew isn't rendered properly into their portraits, this may have been causing blackscreen issues with some users. The portrait creation will be retouched later.
- Fixed a couple minor lighting issues.
- Collision avoidance and terrain push assist adjustments/optimizations.
- Fixed being able to control boat with no captain, caused by losing captain to the water while submerged.
Known Issues
- Scenes can sometimes get stuck with "Complete Tasks" objective when a level is loaded in longer play sessions, kindly restart the game.
- You can roleplay as a flying object or a sub if you pause and Alt+Tab for a few minutes.
- Connected gamepads and joysticks cause problems since they are still being experimented with. If you are going for a smooth experience, please disconnect them before booting the game.
Changed files in this update