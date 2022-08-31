 Skip to content

Dark Egg update for 31 August 2022

Version 0.4.5 - Notes

Version 0.4.5 - Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug that let you equip/unequip more than once in a turn - menu now disappears properly and bag items are no longer accessible until you pass the turn.
  • Fixed a bug with the Cold Gates Houses, where if you checked them, saved and quit, and reloaded the save, checking them again would crash the game.
  • Fixed a bug where, if you saved before picking up the Rope in the Misted Harbor, the rope would vanish.
  • Fixed a bug where, if you saved before finding extra gold near the Inn, the extra gold would disappear.
  • Added extra error checking for various different modifier functions - should hopefully curb some of the bugs users are facing with combat. I'll be focusing more work on combat specifically soon, since it's been the most problematic feature.

New:

  • Options are now saved whenever you click "Back" in Settings or "Quit" the game.

Misc:

  • Added an "end movement" button to clear up some confusion in combat. Cancel button now resets position.
  • Fixed some typos

