Version 0.4.5 - Notes

Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug that let you equip/unequip more than once in a turn - menu now disappears properly and bag items are no longer accessible until you pass the turn.
- Fixed a bug with the Cold Gates Houses, where if you checked them, saved and quit, and reloaded the save, checking them again would crash the game.
- Fixed a bug where, if you saved before picking up the Rope in the Misted Harbor, the rope would vanish.
- Fixed a bug where, if you saved before finding extra gold near the Inn, the extra gold would disappear.
- Added extra error checking for various different modifier functions - should hopefully curb some of the bugs users are facing with combat. I'll be focusing more work on combat specifically soon, since it's been the most problematic feature.
New:
- Options are now saved whenever you click "Back" in Settings or "Quit" the game.
Misc:
- Added an "end movement" button to clear up some confusion in combat. Cancel button now resets position.
- Fixed some typos
Changed files in this update