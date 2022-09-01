 Skip to content

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 1 September 2022

Beta 0.118

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 1 September 2022

Time now slows down while stacking in single player.
Amber chargers now require shade instead of producing annoying bouncy batteries.
Victory screen will now tell you how many resources you earned on that mission (Thanks imarealnewbie!)
Added the Character Info Menu which displays stats, buffs, and powers.
Added tooltips that explain search (Thanks Grimex!)
Added better boosters to main avenue in armory (Thanks imarealnewbie!)
Improved default visibility settings so enemies are easier to spot.
Improved tutorials in new save files (Thanks imarealnewbie, getName(), and Nivek!)
Improved menu and ui graphics.
Dozens of miscellaneous bugfixes and improvements.

