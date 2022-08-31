Update 2.4.6 - Online play server update

Updates 2.3.0 through 2.4.6 (rolled into a single one for Steam)

This update includes a new skin for the Wild West table: Desperados.

We received notice from our current online server provider (used mainly for Daily Events and the Ladder) that they will stop operations later this year. The replacement we found required a lot of re-coding but we are almost done with it. This update includes both the current (GameSparks) and new (Nakama) code. Over the next few updates we will slowly move all functionality over to the new server.

IMPORTANT – SEAMLESS TRANSITION: We are importing player data to the new server so that you will not lose data associated with your account. In addition, the new server offers the same functionality: Daily Events and the Ladder will work the same way as they do now.

You can see that your game profile is properly synced by going to Settings->User and clicking 'Check Account Status.' The screen will list your current (GameSparks) account info and the new (Nakama) account. If all is correct, both accounts will be in green (indicating the player is connected to both servers) and they will show a green checkmark to indicate that the accounts match each other.

Here is an outline of the migration process to the new server:

Migration of historic data from GameSparks to Nakama. (DONE)

Automatic copying of new data from GameSparks to Nakama. (ONGOING)

Update A (this update): support for both GameSparks and Nakama. All online games still run on GameSparks. Players can view account sync status. (DONE)

If required, hotfixes to Update A will be released.

Switch from GameSparks to Nakama. If you already have Update A nothing else is required. If you don’t have the update, online functionality will require updating to the latest game version.

Update B: will still support GameSparks and Nakama but will default to Nakama. Continued access to GameSparks during the transition should assist with any account sync problems that may arise.

GameSparks will turn off their servers in September 2022.

Table layout, rules and logic changes:

[JurassicLinks] Changed the pushback applied by the slingshot on the powerball (this does not affect normal balls). There should be less bouncing between the two slingshots and the ball is less likely to end up bouncing in the outlane.

[Jukebox] Slight adjustment to the Award capture return. The bounce should be a bit more consistent.

[Space] Fixed a spot where the ball could get stuck (in the right outlane)

[Apparatus] A very rare occurence of target multiball triggering at the same time as Ultimate was causing an infinite balls bugs. This should not happen anymore.

[Tradewinds] Raised the ball save time from 15 to 20 seconds and the max score from 25k to 75k. Powerballs will play better with the ball save now.

Other changes: