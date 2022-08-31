Update v0.6.021d: Even more fixes, improvements and balance changes!

Hello everyone!

These last few days since the Prologue release have been mind-blowingly amazing, with so many new people getting to try the game and sharing super valuable feedback with us! I'd like to first of all thank you all very much for the amazing support, we are working 24/7 trying to make this game as good as it can be for the full release, and having you all by our side has been absolutely critical for that goal! =)

Update v0.6.021d is now the 4th official patch in a little over 4 days of the Prologue, not counting the small hotfixes here and there, and you can be sure that many more are still coming! In the background we are also heavy at work on new content, new skills, new bosses... and who knows, maybe some of that will make its way into the prologue in the future? =)

But, without further ado, here are the latest changes:

Full change list for version v0.6.021d:

General changes:

Added Cursor Color and Saturation to Graphic Settings;

Added a new Dash counter under your character so you can easily see if and how many dashes you currently have available, and their cooldown;

Auto Level Up is now turned on by default for new players;

Dash default hotkey has been changed to Space;

Fixing Fire Shield exploding on scenario and allies;

Fixed summons attacking Ice Orbs from Colummeth;

Fixed summoned units staying around after you remove the Summon skill;

Minor changes to level up interface to try and improve the visibility of the "Replace" button;

Fixed Glacier leaving behind the impact zone after impact;

Fixed Light debuff icon never disappearing;

Fixed issue where playing with a lot of summons could negate the system that makes waves spawn faster;

Added a cursor sample in the General Settings menu so you can see what your cursor will look like;

Increased default cursor size for new players;

Minor Soulstones no longer display particles on you when you collect them;

Balance changes:

Increased Dash cooldown from 0.8 to 1.2, but now the cooldown starts counting from your first Dash;

Dogs are no longer targetable by AI enemies, however, they will still take area of effect damage;

Skeletal Mages base health decreased from 400 to 80;

Skeletal Mages base damage reduced from 550 to 500;

Skeletal Archers base health decreased from 250 to 60;

Skeletal Archers base damage reduced from 300 to 200;

Skeletal Archers base movement speed reduced from 7 to 6;

Skeletal Warrior base health increased from 120 to 150;

Skeletal Warrior base armor reduced from 200 to 150;

Chaos Golem base damage increased from 1-1000 to 1-2000;

Chaos Golem base armor reduced from 200 to 150;

Death Claw damage increased from 1-600 to 1-1000;

Chaos Bomb damage increased from 1-400 to 1-600;

Lightning Bolt cooldown reduced from 7 to 6 seconds;

Throw Axe now has the Instant tag in exchange for the Projectile tag;

Throw Axe damage increased from 200 to 350;

Power Blast damage reduced from 480 to 400;

Burning effect now lasts for 8 seconds, down from 10, and causes damage every 0.8 seconds, down from 1;

Bleed effect now lasts 10 seconds, down from 15, and causes damage every 2 seconds, down from 3;

Poison effect now lasts 15 seconds, down from 25, and causes damage every 3 seconds, down from 5;

We hope that these changes will address some more concerns that have been reported by a lot of players and can make your playing experience smoother =)

Thank you all once again for the support and being amazing,

Best wishes,