PC version 1.16.1.79899 is now live on Steam

PC 1.16.1.79899 patch notes:
- Fixed: Performance loss in woods
- Fixed: Displaying the wrong age class of animals (new hunted animals will show correct age but those already in the hunting log will not have correct age; this will be fixed in 1.17)
- Fixed: Removing the last purchased item after loading
- Fixed: Territory pass recovery after broken save
- Fixed: Puskin (Red deer with rifle stuck in antlers) sometimes spawning without one antler
- Fixed: Incorrect wolf meat degradation even if shot with recommended energy
- Fixed: Disappearing animals
- Fixed: Animals spawning next to the player during gameplay
- Fixed: Binoculars animation with FOV above 110
- Fixed: Crash on load resulting in a Fatal Error
- Fixed: Crash after an infinite reload in Photo mode resulting in a Fatal Error
- Fixed: Crash during “Ain't no cinnamon when sky's gone” cutscene resulting in a Fatal Error
- Partially fixed: Stability issues in Swamps resulting in a Fatal Error
- Fixed: Riddle me this Part III progress blocker - dialogue can be re-triggered by interacting with the photo/dialogue will play automatically after player respawn following player death or exiting the game
Known issues:
- Crashes can still occur with low probability while shooting waterfowl for an extended period of time
- Previously disappeared mission animals will not reappear. We hope to be able to bring them back in a later patch, but sadly, right now the only way to progress is from the beginning, by deleting the current save file.
Some players may experience certain story dialogue playing after every game load - holding Enter will skip it.
- During the mission "Not a huffle badger", badgers may disappear from the designated location. Resting until the following day should respawn them.
- Missing ladder sound
If you encounter issues or bugs, please report them via the THQ Nordic Redmine with your "Saved" folder attached (found in AppData/Local/WayOfTheHunter/Saved ): https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/way-of-the-hunter-community/issues/new
Thank you for your patience and happy hunting!
