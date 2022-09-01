PC version 1.16.1.79899 is now live on Steam

Share · View all patches · Build 9425746 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 16:26:11 UTC by Wendy

PC 1.16.1.79899 patch notes:

Fixed: Performance loss in woods

Fixed: Displaying the wrong age class of animals (new hunted animals will show correct age but those already in the hunting log will not have correct age; this will be fixed in 1.17)

Fixed: Removing the last purchased item after loading

Fixed: Territory pass recovery after broken save

Fixed: Puskin (Red deer with rifle stuck in antlers) sometimes spawning without one antler

Fixed: Incorrect wolf meat degradation even if shot with recommended energy

Fixed: Disappearing animals

Fixed: Animals spawning next to the player during gameplay

Fixed: Binoculars animation with FOV above 110

Fixed: Crash on load resulting in a Fatal Error

Fixed: Crash after an infinite reload in Photo mode resulting in a Fatal Error

Fixed: Crash during “Ain't no cinnamon when sky's gone” cutscene resulting in a Fatal Error

Partially fixed: Stability issues in Swamps resulting in a Fatal Error

Fixed: Riddle me this Part III progress blocker - dialogue can be re-triggered by interacting with the photo/dialogue will play automatically after player respawn following player death or exiting the game

Known issues:

Crashes can still occur with low probability while shooting waterfowl for an extended period of time

Previously disappeared mission animals will not reappear. We hope to be able to bring them back in a later patch, but sadly, right now the only way to progress is from the beginning, by deleting the current save file.

Some players may experience certain story dialogue playing after every game load - holding Enter will skip it.

During the mission "Not a huffle badger", badgers may disappear from the designated location. Resting until the following day should respawn them.

Missing ladder sound

If you encounter issues or bugs, please report them via the THQ Nordic Redmine with your "Saved" folder attached (found in AppData/Local/WayOfTheHunter/Saved ): https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/way-of-the-hunter-community/issues/new

Thank you for your patience and happy hunting!