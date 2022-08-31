Update 1.1.6e: Major fixes, Stalingrad DLC & Nintendo Switch news!

Hi everyone,

In this update we managed to fix a few more stuff before finalizing the Stalingrad DLC.

We will need 1 week or so to complete the last buildings and map areas for Stalingrad, and then we will release it in the first half of September (Precise release date will be given very very soon)

Here's the most important changes since last update:

•Improved US Marine helmets.

•Improved vehicle collisions with destructible objects.

•Improved player's collisions.

•Improved Japanese translations.

•Improved Stalingrad Missions (Stalingrad DLC testers).

•Added Soviet Tracktor vehicle (Stalingrad DLC testers).

•Other smaller fixes and suggestions from Discord server.

And here's Stalingrad DLC trailer.



Also tomorrow the game will be released on Nintendo Switch for most countries of the world.

We also planned already a patch for the Nintendo Switch that will be released in the first half of september to optimize the console experience even more, resulting in better framerate (average will be 45-60fps) and screen resolution (average will be almost always maximum Switch resolution). The game on Nintendo Switch will of course be fully playable already since the release tomorrow, however we did our best to work on this patch to give the best experience we could.

Finally, after the DLC release in September we will evaluate what will be next steps in the Easy Red 2 development regarding free updates adding new base game features, but also the possibility to work for releasing the game to more videogame consoles and more future DLCs.

In this poll you can give us your opinion about what should we prioritize for the game development for the next few months.

Thank you for giving us your opinion there!

The reworks we are doing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco