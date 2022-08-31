 Skip to content

Joshua's Legs update for 31 August 2022

A tragic story

Share · View all patches · Build 9425643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Joshua's story begins to take form. It's spider soap-opera to its best! Come and learn more about Joshua's background!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1934330/Joshuas_Legs/

