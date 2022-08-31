Save & Inventory FIX

We thank all the players at Gamescome who played our game! Your feedback is very pleasant and useful to us, but even more pleasant are the vivid emotions that you experienced on the Island!

Very grateful for the support and feedback from ALL THE PLAYERS! We continue to work on the game, improving and adding new survival mechanics. The following updates are waiting for you today:

Fixed lot of inventory bugs ("Full Inventory" bug, mysterious disappearances items at containers or in bag and more).

Fixed crafting when inventory is full (Now it shows if you can or can not create item based on how much free space you have).

Enemy spawn improvements.

Graphics changes, improved performance and smoothness of the game (FPS Lock - not burn your GPU)

Player base now has outdoor lights.

Quest markers fading by distance.

Saving now fixed, but for existing players it will be reset, because we changed save folder. If you have important saves you can copy them from old location (Sorry for the inconvenience!):

!!

From

C:\Users*username\AppData\Local\HoldoutGame

To

C:\Users*username\AppData\Local\OI_Pendulum